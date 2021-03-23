Andy Stott Announces New Album, Shares New Song “The beginning”: Listen

Andy Stott has announced the new album Never the Right Time, set to come out on April 16 via Modern Love. The nine-song record follows 2019’s It Should Be Us. Hear Stott’s new track “The beginning” below.

According to a press release, Stott was nearly finished with Never the Right Time at the beginning of 2020. He completed the album, which includes vocals from Alison Skidmore, by the end of the year.

Never the Right Time:

01 Away not gone

02 Never the right time

03 Repetitive Strain

04 Don’t know how

05 When it hits

06 The beginning

07 Answers

08 Dove stone

09 Hard to Tell