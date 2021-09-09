Angel Du$t Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song: Watch

The Baltimore band Angel Du$t—featuring members of Turnstile and Trapped Under Ice—have announced a new album. Yak: A Collection of Truck Songs was produced by Rob Schnapf (known for his work with Kurt Vile and Elliott Smith) and is out October 22 via Roadrunner. The announcement arrives with the new song “Big Bite.” Check out the song’s video, directed by Ian Shelton, below.

“People get really married to the idea of making a record that sounds like the same band,” vocalist and guitarist Justice Tripp said in a press release. “If one song to the next doesn’t sound like it’s coming from the same band, I’m OK with that.”

Yak: A Collection of Truck Songs:

01 Big Bite

02 No Vacancy

03 All the Way Dumb

04 Dancing on the Radio [ft. Tim Armstrong]

05 Fear Some

06 Yak

07 Love Is the Greatest

08 Cool Faith

09 Never Ending Game

10 No Fun

11 Truck Songs

12 Turn Off the Guitar