Angélique Kidjo Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song: Watch

Angélique Kidjo has announced her next album, Mother Nature. The 13-song LP is out June 18 and it features guest contributions from Burna Boy, Sampa the Great, EarthGang, Yemi Alade, and more. Today, Kidjo shares a vibrant music video for her new song “Africa, One of a Kind,” featuring Mr Eazi and Salif Keita. Watch below.

Producers on Mother Nature include Kel P, James Poyser of the Roots, Vtek, Rexxie, Synematik, Blue Lab Beats, and Dany Synthé. Kidjo began writing her album and it was created over the past year in quarantine.

The visual for “Africa, One of a Kind” was directed by Drahmas Omofresh, and shot in various on location in Benin and Mali. The dance featured in the clip is called Gogbahoun—which originates from Angélique’s home village of Ouidah in Benin.

Of her new single, Kidjo said in a press release:

Mr Eazi has composed for us a beautiful ode to the African continent! The sound and groove are inspired by contemporary Afrobeats but the song takes its roots in the great tradition of African songwriting. This is why it was so important to have Salif Keita singing his signature melody in the intro. Three generations of musicians are united here to celebrate the future of Africa.

Mother Nature includes Angélique Kidjo’s previous single “Dignity,” featuring Nigerian Afropop singer Yemi Alade.

01 Angélique Kidjo: “Choose Love” [ft. Shungudzo]

02 Angélique Kidjo / Yemi Alade: “Dignity”

03 Angélique Kidjo / Mr Eazi / Salif Keita: “Africa, One of a Kind”

04 Angélique Kidjo: “Mother Nature”

05 Angélique Kidjo / Burna Boy: “Do Yourself”

06 Angélique Kidjo: “Meant for Me” [ft. Shungudzo]

07 Angélique Kidjo / Zeynab / Lionel Loueke: “Omon Oba”

08 Angélique Kidjo / Sampa the Great: “Free & Equal”

09 Angélique Kidjo: “Fired Up” [ft. Blue-Lab Beats and Ghetto Boy]

10 Angélique Kidjo / EarthGang: “Take It or Leave It”

11 Angélique Kidjo / -M-: “Mycelium”

12 Angélique Kidjo: “One Africa (Indépendance Cha-Cha)”

13 Angélique Kidjo: “Flying High”