Animal Collective Announce New Album Time Skiffs, Share New Video: Watch

Animal Collective have announced their new album Time Skiffs with a video for its first single, “Prester John.” The band’s follow-up to 2016’s Painting With is due out February 4 via Domino. They’ll also head out on a tour of the United States in 2022, kicking off in Richmond, Virginia on March 8. Check out the video for the video for “Prester John” and the full list of tour dates below.
Time Skiff was recorded in 2020 and mixed by Marta Salogni. “Prester John” is the result of two distinct songs—one by Avey Tare and one by Panda Bear—woven together. The accompanying music video was directed by Jason Lester.
Read Pitchfork’s feature “Animal Collective’s Merriweather Post Pavilion Was Radical Enough to Redefine Indie Music. Why Didn’t It?”
Time Skiffs:
01 Dragon Slayer
02 Car Keys
03 Prester John
04 Strung with Everything
05 Walker
06 Cherokee
07 Passer-by
08 We Go Back
09 Royal and Desire
Animal Collective:
03-08 Richmond, VA – The National
03-09 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
03-11 North Adams, MA – Mass MOCA – Hunter Center
03-12 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
03-13 Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club
03-15 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
03-16 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
03-18 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre
03-19 Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre
03-20 Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre
03-21 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
03-23 Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall
03-24 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
03-25 Knoxville, TN – Big Ears Festival
03-26 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
