Animated Movie Inspired by Juice WRLD’s Music in the Works

Modern Magic—a new media company launched by Adam Rosenberg and Rodney Rothman—is producing an animated movie inspired by Juice WRLD’s music, according to Deadline. The movie’s script will be written by Daily Show correspondent Jaboukie Young-White. Executive producers of the film include John Janick, Steve Berman, and Tony Seyler (on behalf of Interscope Films), as well as Carmela Wallace, Peter Jideonwo, and Lil Bibby for Juice WRLD’s estate.

Juice WRLD died in December 2019 at the age of 21. The Chicago rapper released two solo albums during his lifetime: 2018’s Goodbye & Good Riddance and March 2019’s Death Race for Love. Last year, Grade A Productions and Interscope Records shared the posthumous Juice WRLD album Legends Never Die. The labels recently announced that another posthumous release, The Party Never Ends, is “coming soon.”

