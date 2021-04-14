Anjimile Announces Orchestral Remix EP, Shares New Version of “In Your Eyes” With Jay Som: Listen

Anjimile has announced a new EP titled Reunion, which features three new orchestral remix of tracks from last fall’s Giver Taker. Reunion is out May 7 via Father/Daughter. Jay Som appears on the updated version of “In Your Eyes,” Lomelda on “1978,” and SASAMI on “Maker.” Listen to “In Your Eyes (Reflection)” below.

Composer Daniel Hart, who scored Pete’s Dragon in 2016 and has worked with the Polyphonic Spree, St. Vincent, and Mount Moriah, wrote the new string arrangements for Reunion. Anjimile shared a statement about collaborating on the remixes:

The most exciting part of this project for me was giving the participating artists free rein to fuck around with my songs and make them into something purely collaborative, something special, and something new. When Daniel sent me his arrangements, they knocked me on my ass. They’re so beautiful and so interesting, and every guest vocalist on this record creates such a beautiful new world and a distinctive sonic palette. It’s been really fun and exciting to see my tunes re-interpreted, re-imagined and reconstructed by such powerful musicians.

Following the release of Giver Taker last September, NNAMDÏ shared his own update of “Baby No More” from the album in October.

Reunion EP:

01 In Your Eyes (Reflection) [ft. Jay Som]

02 Maker (Refraction) [ft. SASAMI]

03 1978 (Reunion) [ft. Lomelda]