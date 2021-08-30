Announcing Backstage DashPass at Pitchfork Music Festival

Pitchfork Music Festival and DoorDash are teaming up to present Backstage DashPass, a series of perks for DashPass members at this year’s Pitchfork Music Festival. Backstage DashPass will include a section of the festival where DashPass members will have the opportunity to exclusively watch artists in conversation with Pitchfork editors on a new stage.

The Backstage DashPass conversations will be included on the festival livestream. Plus, Backstage DashPass will be serving exclusive bites from Big Star, the Publican, Avec, Dove’s Luncheonette and Publican Quality Meats.

Other perks DashPass members will receive is an expedited entry into the festival, a lounge area, access to charging stations, a cash bar within the Backstage DashPass section, free giveaways, and more.

Pitchfork and DoorDash are also presenting a series of events in the days leading up to the festival, including DJ sets from Angel Bat Dawid at Punch House and Vitigrrl at Parson’s Chicken and Fish’s West Town Location and live concerts with Peter CottonTale and Partywatcher at Sleeping Village. Additionally, every morning of the festival DashPass members will be able to enjoy a free brunch at Kaiser Tiger.

RSVP for all of the Backstage DashPass events here.

All attendees will need to be fully inoculated against COVID-19, or have proof of a negative PCR test within the past 24 hours of the screening they are attending. In accordance with Chicago Department of Health, all customers are required to wear a mask while indoors. These guidelines are subject to change based on city and public health guidance.

The 15th annual Pitchfork Music Festival is taking place Friday, September 10 through Sunday, September 12 at Chicago’s Union Park. Tickets are on sale now.