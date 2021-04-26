Announcing Lord Jones Sunday Bath Sessions With Flying Lotus

Pitchfork is pleased to announce Lord Jones Sunday Bath Sessions, a new livestream event set to take place at 8 p.m. Eastern (5 p.m. Pacific) on Sunday, May 2. The session, featuring a relaxing, visually-elevated musical set by Flying Lotus and produced in partnership with CBD purveyors, Lord Jones, is described as “a collective bath ritual and an immersive peek into the Lord Jones world.” The dreamy virtual music event will feature surreal 3D visuals to accompany FlyLo’s set, directed by Jonatán López.

Flying Lotus was nominated for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical at the 2021 Grammy Awards for his work on Thundercat’s It Is What It Is. Last summer, he released the instrumental version of his 2019 album Flamagra.

Watch the livestream here: