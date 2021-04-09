Arca, My Bloody Valentine, More to Curate NTS 10-Year Anniversary Radio Shows

NTS Radio is celebrating 10 years of broadcasting with a week-long special broadcast and charity drive, benefiting the Global Foodbanking Network. NTS 10 will air live on both live channels of NTS from Monday, April 19 through Friday, April 23. Ten artists were asked to contribute “guest radio shows, soundscapes, conversations and performances” to the programming: Arca, My Bloody Valentine, Theo Parrish, Laurie Anderson, Mica Levi, Simpsons creator Matt Groening, Dopplereffekt, Amaarae, and Patia’s Fantasy World.

NTS previously raised over $35,000 for the Global Foodbanking Network with its Remote Utopias broadcast special last year. The full schedule for the NTS 10 anniversary broadcast will arrive Wednesday, April 14.