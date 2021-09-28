Arca Shares New Song “Incendio,” Announces Charity Concert Film: Listen

Arca has shared a new song called “Incendio.” The Spanish-language track was co-produced with Omar, and you can check it out below. “Incendio” arrives ahead of an Arca-curated concert film premiering today (September 27) at 3 p.m. Eastern, via Dice.fm. Directed by longtime Aphex Twin collaborator Weirdcore, the film documents a multidisciplinary Arca set performed in the round at a socially distanced Ibiza venue. Guests include Physical Therapy and Total Freedom. Proceeds from tickets, priced at €3 ($3.50) or more, benefit Casa Rifugio Marcella, a temporary shelter for trans and nonbinary people who are victims of discrimination and violence. Scroll down to watch a trailer.

The film, which includes an Arca remix of Ariana Grande’s “No Tears Left to Cry” and a cover of “Tonada de Luna Llena” by the Venezuelan folk singer Simón Díaz, is part of Club to Club festival’s digital project “C0C, The Festival as a Performance.” Hosted and streamed in collaboration with the Fondazione Marcelo Burlon, the event took place on July 15 at one of the foundation’s venues, where each guest was given a camera to document the show.

Arca’s last release was the four-part Madre in January. It followed last year’s KiCk i album and the 62-minute track “@@@@@.” She has since remixed Lady Gaga’s “Rain on Me” for an updated Chromatica.

Here is Frederik Heyman’s cover art for the “Incendio” single in all its glory: