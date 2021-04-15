Arcade Fire Share New 45-Minute Song for Headspace Meditation App

Arcade Fire have shared a new original 45-minute piece of music called “Memories of the Age of Anxiety.” The music is available on the meditation and sleep app Headspace; it promises “meditative vibes to help you focus and feel inspired.”

The band’s last album was 2017’s Everything Now. A new album from Arcade Fire was promised last year when Win Butler said work was “flowing” on a new album in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. The band performed a new song called “Generation A” on Stephen Colbert’s 2020 election special.

Everything Now—which featured “Creature Comfort,” “Signs of Life,” and the title track—was promoted with free cereal boxes and fake news articles. They subsequently recorded a rendition of a 1941 Disney song for Tim Burton’s 2019 film Dumbo.