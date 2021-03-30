Ariana Grande Will Be a Coach on The Voice Season 21

Ariana Grande is going to be a coach on the next season of The Voice. She’ll be on the show’s 21st season, joining fellow coaches John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Blake Shelton. Grande’s post indicates that Nick Jonas will depart the program after Season 20. Check out the announcement below.

Season 20 of The Voice kicked off earlier this month. Past coaches on the program include Pharrell, Alicia Keys, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson, Usher, and Shakira. In addition, artists including Taylor Swift, DJ Khaled, and Mary J. Blige have played advisory or mentor roles.

Earlier this month, Ariana Grande won the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the Lady Gaga collaboration “Rain on Me.” Read about the single’s visual in Pitchfork’s “The 9 Best Music Videos of May 2020.”