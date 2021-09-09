Arlo Parks Wins 2021 Mercury Prize

Arlo Parks is the winner of the 2021 Hyundia Mercury Prize—the award that annually names the best British album of the year. Her album Collapsed in Sunbeams won the award over shortlisted records by Sault, Nubya Garcia, Wolf Alice, Floating Points and Pharoah Sanders, Berwyn, Mogwai, and more. Find her performance at tonight’s ceremony below.

Last year’s winner was Michael Kiwanuka, who won over records by artists including Charli XCX, Dua Lipa, and Laura Marling. Additional previous recipients of the award include Sampha, James Blake, PJ Harvey, Pulp, Dave, and Portishead.