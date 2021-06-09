Armand Hammer Announce 2021 Tour

Armand Hammer (the duo of billy woods and ELUCID) have announced have announced a 2021 tour, which includes dates alongside their Haram collaborator the Alchemist. Find the schedule below.

Armand Hammer are performing at the 2021 Pitchfork Music Festival, which takes place at Chicago’s Union Park from September 10-12. Tickets are on sale now.

Armand Hammer:

08-15 New York City, NY – Central Park Summerstage Backwoodz Studioz Showcase *!#$

09-07 Austin, TX – Antone’s

09-08 Ft. Worth, TX – Tulips

09-10 Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Music Festival

09-12 Milwaukee, WI – Cactus Club

09-14 Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck

09-15 Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room

09-16 Minneapolis, MN – Turf Club

09-18 Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room *

09-19 Los Angeles, CA – The Echoplex *

09-21 San Francisco, CA – The Independent

09-22 Boise, ID – Treefort Festival

09-23 Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

09-24 Seattle, WA – Chop Suey

10-07 Detroit, MI – Magic Bag

10-08 Cleveland, OH – Mahall’s

10-09 Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church

10-10 Boston, MA – The Middle East

10-14 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Hell)

11-13 Toronto, Ontario – Lee’s Palace

11-14 Montreal, Quebec – Bar Le Ritz

* with The Alchemist

! with Moor Mother

# with Kayana

$ with Fielded