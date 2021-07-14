Ashley Monroe Diagnosed With Rare Form of Blood Cancer

Country artist Ashley Monroe has revealed her recent diagnosis with a rare form of blood cancer. Monroe posted the news on her Instagram account earlier today (July 13), revealing that she is about to begin chemotherapy to treat waldenstrom macroglobulinemia—a type of cancer that causes severe anemia.

“I start chemo tomorrow,” Monroe wrote on Instagram. “Seems like such a negative thing to say. Until I flip that doom feeling on its head and think, wow, I’m thankful I have an illness that is VERY live with-able. I’m thankful there IS a treatment that actually works to fight what is causing harm to my body. THANKFUL for friends and family who have gathered around me praying and sending flowers and letting me lean on them during this super weird chapter of my life.” Find Monroe’s full post below.