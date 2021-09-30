Azriel Clary Discusses R. Kelly Testimony in New Gayle King Interview: Watch

Azriel Clary, one of the women who survived prolonged abuse by R. Kelly, discussed the singer’s recent Brooklyn trial in an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings. She reflected on an earlier interview with King in 2019, citing it as a turning point in her decision to dissociate from Kelly for good. See more below.

On September 27, Kelly was found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking in Brooklyn. Clary was one of 45 people to testify against Kelly, who will be sentenced on those charges on May 4, 2022. Kelly still faces more federal and state-level charges in Illinois, plus state-level charges in Minnesota. He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges, and his legal team didn’t show up for an initial court date in Minneapolis in 2019. In the wake of the Brooklyn verdict, the city of Baton Rouge, Louisiana rescinded the “key to the city” honor awarded to Kelly in 2013.

If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual assault, we encourage you to reach out for support:

RAINN National Sexual Assault Hotline

http://www.rainn.org

1 800 656 HOPE (4673)

Crisis Text Line

http://www.facebook.com/crisistextline (chat support)

SMS: Text “HERE” to 741-741

If you or someone you know have been affected by domestic abuse, we encourage you to reach out:

The National Domestic Violence Hotline

http://thehotline.org

1-800-799-SAFE (7233)