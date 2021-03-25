Azure Ray Announce First New Album in 11 Years, Share New Song: Listen

Azure Ray, the duo of Orenda Fink and Maria Taylor, haven’t released a full-length album since 2010’s Drawing Down the Moon. That’ll change on June 11 when Azure Ray release Remedy via Taylor’s Flower Moon Records. Listen to the title track below (via Paste).

The album was produced by Brandon Walters and recorded individually across three separate recording locations in southern California during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the time since their last album was released, Azure Ray put out two EPs: 2012’s As Above So Below and 2018’s Waves.

“We chose ‘Remedy’ as the title track for our new record because we felt like it spoke to our collective experience of the last year (when this record was written and recorded),” the duo said in a statement. “Many of us experienced grief, anger, isolation, and fear, and in those times when you can’t find solace in your usual places, you have to look for it on the inside. In the end, you are your own source of power, your own source of hope. ‘You’re a remedy, or there’s none.’”

Remedy:

01 Swallowing Swords

02 Bad Dream

03 Phantom Lover

04 Already Written

05 Remedy

06 Desert Waterfall

07 Grow What You Want and How Wild

08 The Swan

09 29 Pslams

10 I Don’t Want to Want To