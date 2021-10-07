Baby Keem Announces 2021 U.S. Tour

Baby Keem is going on tour in support of his new album The Melodic Blue. The U.S. tour kicks off on November 9 in Santa Ana, California and comes to a close on December 3 at San Francisco’s Regency Ballroom. Find Keem’s schedule below.

The Melodic Blue is Baby Keem’s follow-up to 2019’s Die for My Bitch. He released the album on September 10 via Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free’s pgLang (in partnership with Columbia Records). The album includes the singles “Durag Activity” (with Travis Scott) and “Family Ties” (with Kendrick Lamar).

Ahead of the album’s release, Baby Keem performed “Issues” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. And, earlier this week, Keem played “Family Ties” during the BET Hip Hop Awards.

Baby Keem: The Melodic Blue Tour

11-09 Santa Ana, CA – Observatory OC

11-10 San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

11-13 Las Vegas, NV – Day N Vegas

11-15 Austin, TX – Emo‘s Austin

11-17 Dallas, TX – South Side Music Hall

11-18 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

11-19 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

11-21 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

11-23 Philadelphia, PA – TLA

11-24 Atlanta, GA – Center Stage

11-26 Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club

11-27 Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

11-29 New York, NY – Webster Hall

12-01 Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

12-03 San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom