Babyface Ray, Big Sean, and Hit-Boy Share New Song “It Ain’t My Fault”: Watch the Video

Michigan rapper Babyface Ray has teamed up with fellow Detroiter Big Sean for a new song. “It Ain’t My Fault” is produced by Hit-Boy and it arrives with a music video directed by Griffin Olis. Check it out below.

Babyface Ray issued his most recent EP Unf*ckwitable early this year. He also appeared on Lil Yachty’s Michigan posse cut “Royal Rumble” alongside Dc2Trill, Icewear Vezzo, Krispylife Kidd, RMC Mike, and Rio Da Yung OG. That track arrived with a clip made by AMD Visuals.

Read Alphonse Pierre’s “It’s a Mid-Year Michigan Rap Check-In” over on the Pitch.