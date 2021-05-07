Backxwash and Ada Rook Share New Song “I Lie Here Buried With My Rings and My Dresses”: Listen

Montreal rapper and producer Backxwash released a new song called “I Lie Here Buried With My Rings and My Dresses.” It’s the title track to her next record, which will arrive in a few weeks. The track features former Black Dresses member Ada Rook. Check it out below.

I Lie Here Buried With My Rings and My Dresses is out on June 20. It follows last year’s God Has Nothing to Do With This Leave Him Out Of It, which won the rapper Canada’s esteemed Polaris Music Prize in October. Other guests on the new record include Sad13 and clipping., who contributed production to some of the project’s tracks.