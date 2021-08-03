Bad Bunny and Aventura Share Video for New Song “Volví”: Watch

Bad Bunny and Aventura have teamed up in the video for their new song “Volví.” The song splits the difference between Bad Bunny’s trap-tinged reggaetón and the distinctive bachata guitar stylings of Aventura. Check out the video below.

Aventura, once arguably the Dominican Republic’s most popular boy band, first went on hiatus in 2011 for members to pursue solo careers; Romeo Santos has since been dubbed the “King of Bachata.” The group has reunited several times in the past decade, and had scheduled a 2020 tour before postponing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bad Bunny released three solo LPs in 2020, earning the first-ever No. 1 debut on Billboard’s albums chart for a Spanish-speaking album. He’s shared several singles in 2021, including “100 MILLONES,” “Yonaguni,” and “De Museo.”

