Bad Bunny Will Wrestle at WWE WrestleMania 2021

Bad Bunny has been a staple of WWE television this year since he performed and did a top rope dive at the 2021 Royal Rumble. He held the company’s 24/7 Championship the weekend he performed on Saturday Night Live and his Grammy win was celebrated and referenced repeatedly on WWE RAW.

Tonight, his status as a major player with the wrestling company was cemented as WWE announced that Bad Bunny has been booked to wrestle a match against the Miz at WrestleMania 2021. The match takes place on April 10—the first of the two-night event that’s set to stream on Peacock. Watch Bad Bunny accept the Miz’s challenge after breaking a guitar over his back below.

