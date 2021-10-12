Band of Horses Announce New Album Things Are Great, Share New Song: Listen

Band of Horses have announced that they’re returning with a new album in 2022. Things Are Great, the band’s first since 2016’s Why Are You OK, arrives January 21 via BMG. Today, they’ve shared the new song “Crutch.” Give it a listen, and find the band’s upcoming tour dates, below.
“I think like a lot of my songs, ‘Crutch’ starts with something from my real life,” the band’s Ben Bridwell said in a statement. “Obviously ‘Crutch’ means some of the things that I was dependent on. My relationship for one. I think I wanted to say, ‘I’ve got a crush on you,’ and I thought it was funny how relationships also feel like crutches. I feel like everybody has had a time when nothing goes right and you still have to carry on. I think that feeling hits you in this song even if you don’t know what the specifics are.”
Things Are Great:
01 Warning Signs
02 Crutch
03 Tragedy of the Commons
04 In the Hard Times
05 In Need of Repair
06 Aftermath
07 Lights
08 Ice Night We’re Having
09 You Are Nice to Me
10 Coalinga
All products featured on Pitchfork are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Band of Horses:
10.18 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Made
10.19 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Made
10.20 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Made
11.04 Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom *
11.07 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater *
11.08 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre *
11.10 San Francisco, CA – The Masonic *
11.12 Los Angeles, CA – The Palladium
11.13 San Diego, CA – SOMA *
11.14 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues *
* with Miya Folick