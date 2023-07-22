‘Barbie’ Director Greta Gerwig Surprises Fans At NYC Screening



Play video content



Twitter/@davidmackau

“Barbie” director Greta Gerwig not only made a huge splash on the silver screen, but she dazzled audiences when she showed up unannounced at a viewing of the movie in NYC.

Greta made heads turn and jaws drop as she strolled inside a theater before the showing of “Barbie” at Alamo Drafthouse in Brooklyn Friday, which was the official release date of the much talked about film.

Gerwig stood in front of her captivated audience, thanking them for their interest in the flick that she and her cast created with “so much joy and hope.” She then told them to enjoy the movie and walked away.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Alamo Drafthouse later posted a series of Instagram photos highlighting the moment Greta spoke in front of the crowd.

The caption, in part, read, “Last night we invited our pal Greta Gerwig to surprise the crowd at a sold out showing of BARBIE and minds were blown! There were cheers. There were tears. There was lots and lots of pink.”