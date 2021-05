Barker—aka Berlin-based producer Sam Barker—is back with a new EP. The three-song record is called BARKER002, and it’s out today via Ostgut Ton. Check it out below.

BARKER002 was written and produced by Sam Barker. It follows his 2019 debut solo album Utility. While the digital version of Barker’s new EP is available now, a hand-stamped vinyl 12″ edition will follow on June 18.

