Bartees Strange and Ohmme Cover TV on the Radio’s “Province”: Listen

Bartees Strange, Dr. Dog’s Eric Slick, and Ohmme have shared a cover of TV on the Radio’s “Province.” It’s the A-side to a new single that includes Anjimile’s version of Beverly Glenn-Copeland’s “Ever New” on the B-side. Hear the songs below.
The tracks are being released by Psychic Hotline, the new label from Sylvan Esso. A 7″ vinyl edition of the single is due out in 2022.
“I’ll never forget when I found TVOTR,” Bartees Strange said in a press release. “I saw their performance on Letterman while channel surfing. I jumped out of my bed. They gave me somebody to look up to. I don’t think I really knew what I wanted to do musically until I saw them. That was a big deal for me.”
Eric Slick added:
