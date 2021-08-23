Basilica SoundScape 2021 Canceled Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Basilica SoundScape 2021 has been canceled due to various pandemic-related concerns. Event organizers note that one of the performers, William Basinski, has canceled his fall tour “due to increasing health and safety concerns surrounding COVID-19.” In addition, food vendors and staff also “had to withdraw due to COVID-related obstacles,” organizers say. Find Basilica Hudson’s note below.

Basilica SoundScape 2021 was scheduled to take place on September 17 and 18 at the PS21 Performance Spaces for the 21st Century in Chatham, New York. In addition to Basinski, the festival was giong to feature Moor Mother, Circuit des Yeux, and Tomberlin will perform.

Basilica SoundScape is programmed by Basilica Hudson founders and creative directors Melissa Auf der Maur and Tony Stone. It’s done in collaboration with former Pitchfork editor and current The Creative Independent editor-in-chief Brandon Stosuy, as well as former Pitchfork Creative Director Mike Renaud.