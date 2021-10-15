Bassist Simon Gallup Says He’s Back in the Cure, Months After Announcing Departure

In August, the Cure’s longtime bassist Simon Gallup wrote in a public Facebook post that he’s “no longer a member of the Cure.” Gallup then explained he “just got fed up of betrayal.” Gallup has since deleted the post, and now says he is once again a Cure member, as NME points out.

Commenting on a Facebook photo from Gallup’s new band Alice Blue Gown, someone asked, “Is Simon still a member of The Cure?” Gallup, from the same account where he first announced his departure, replied, “Yes I am.”

Pitchfork has reached out to representatives for lead singer Robert Smith for comment and more information.