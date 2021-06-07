Bat for Lashes Releases Live Album: Listen

Bat For Lashes has released a livestream she performed this April as a live album. The stripped-back set, which features reworkings of songs from across her catalog, is titled Livestream at Home. Los Angeles, 2021. It’s out today—check it out below, along with the tracklist, which includes her cover of the Carpenters’ “We’ve Only Just Begun.”

Livestream at Home. Los Angeles, 2021:

01 All Your Gold – Live

02 We’ve Only Just Begun – Live

03 Close Encounters – Live

04 What’s A Girl To Do – Live

05 Kids In The Dark – Live

06 Let’s Get Lost – Live

07 Lilies – Live

08 Joe’s Dream – Live

09 If I Knew – Live

10 Deep Sea Diver – Live