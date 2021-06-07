Bat for Lashes Releases Live Album: Listen

Bat For Lashes has released a livestream she performed this April as a live album. The stripped-back set, which features reworkings of songs from across her catalog, is titled Livestream at Home. Los Angeles, 2021. It’s out today—check it out below, along with the tracklist, which includes her cover of the Carpenters’ “We’ve Only Just Begun.”
Read Pitchfork’s 2012 Bat for Lashes cover feature.
Livestream at Home. Los Angeles, 2021:
01 All Your Gold – Live
02 We’ve Only Just Begun – Live
03 Close Encounters – Live
04 What’s A Girl To Do – Live
05 Kids In The Dark – Live
06 Let’s Get Lost – Live
07 Lilies – Live
08 Joe’s Dream – Live
09 If I Knew – Live
10 Deep Sea Diver – Live