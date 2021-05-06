Beatriz Ferreyra Announces Canto+ Album, Shares Track: Listen

Beatriz Ferreyra, the 84-year-old Argentine composer and giant of musique concrète, has announced a new album, Canto+. The anthology collects five pieces from between 1971 and 2015. A 10-minute, 1971 work from the record is out now; scroll down to listen to “Etude aux sons flegmatiques” (Essay With Phlegmatic Sons). The label Room40 will release the album on vinyl and digitally on July 23.

Canto+ follows Ferreyra’s 2020 anthology Echos+, the title track of which was among Pitchfork’s songs of the year.

