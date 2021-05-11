BERWYN Announces TAPE 2 / FOMALHAUT, Shares Video for New Song: Watch

Trinidad-born London rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer BERWYN has announced his second full-length, TAPE 2/FOMALHAUT, with a video for his new single “RUBBER BANDS.” The followup to his debut DEMOTAPE/VEGA is due out June 18 via Columbia. Check out the Taz Tron Delix–directed video for “RUBBER BANDS” below.

“Rubber Bands” follows the singles “100,000,000” and “I’D RATHER DIE THAN BE DEPORTED,” released earlier this year. Of the new project, BERWYN said in a statement that it is “a room of many corners, and ‘RUBBER BANDS’ is the first delve into one corner in particular.”