BET Hip Hop Awards 2021: The Full Winners List

Tonight at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards, some of the biggest stars in hip hop were honored. Among the big winners were Tyler, the Creator, who was honored with the inaugural Cultural Influence Award, also won Hip Hop Album of the Year. Lil Baby won multiple awards, including Artist of the Year. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion took home three awards for “WAP.” Yung Bleu was named Best New Hip Hop Artist, and J. Cole was named Lyricist of the Year. Find the full list of winners below (via Billboard).
The show featured performances from Baby Keem, Isaiah Rashad, Young Thug, and more.
Hip Hop Artist of the Year
Cardi B
Drake
J. Cole
WINNER: Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Tyler, the Creator
Hip Hop Album of the Year
Moneybagg Yo: A Gangsta’s Pain
WINNER: Tyler, the Creator: Call Me If You Get Lost
Migos: Culture III
Megan Thee Stallion: Good News
DJ Khaled: Khaled Khaled
21 Savage & Metro Boomin: Savage Mode II
J. Cole: The Off-Season
Best Hip Hop Video
Cardi B: Up
WINNER: Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion: WAP
Chris Brown & Young Thug: Go Crazy
Drake featuring Lil Durk: Laugh Now Cry Later
Lil Nas X: Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
Saweetie featuring Doja Cat: Best Friend
Best Collaboration
21 Savage & Metro Boomin featuring Drake: Mr. Right Now
Bia featuring Nicki Minaj: Whole Lotta Money (Remix)
WINNER: Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion: WAP
DJ Khaled featuring Lil Baby & Lil Durk: Every Chance I Get
Drake featuring Lil Durk: Laugh Now Cry Later
Pooh Shiesty featuring Lil Durk: Back in Blood
Best Duo/Group
21 Savage & Metro Boomin
Chris Brown & Young Thug
City Girls
Nasty C & Blxckie
WINNER: Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Migos
Best Live Performer
Busta Rhymes
Cardi B
DaBaby
Doja Cat
Megan Thee Stallion
WINNER: Tyler, the Creator
Lyricist of the Year
Benny the Butcher
Drake
WINNER: J. Cole
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Nas
Video Director of the Year
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Director X
Hype Williams
WINNER: Missy Elliott
Producer of the Year
DJ Khaled
WINNER: Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Mustard
The Alchemist
Tyler, the Creator
Song of the Year
Pooh Shiesty featuring Lil Durk: Back in Blood
Roddy Ricch: Late at Night
Drake featuring Lil Durk: Laugh Now Cry Later
Cardi B: Up
WINNER: Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion: WAP
Best New Hip Hop Artist
BLXST
Coi Leray
Don Toliver
Morray
Pooh Shiesty
WINNER: Yung Bleu
Hustler of the Year
Cardi B
Drake
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
WINNER: Saweetie
Yung Bleu
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
Cardi B: Type Shit (Migos)
Drake: Having Our Way (Migos)
WINNER: JAY-Z: What It Feels Like (Nipsey Hussle & JAY-Z)
Lil Durk: Back in Blood (Pooh Shiesty)
Megan Thee Stallion: On Me (Remix) (Lil Baby)
Roddy Ricch: Lemonade (Remix) (Internet Money)
Impact Track
Black Thought: Thought Vs. Everybody
Lil Nas X: Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin: We Win
Meek Mill featuring Lil Durk: Pain Away
WINNER: Nipsey Hussle & JAY-Z: What It Feels Like
Rapsody: 12 Problems
Best International Flow
Ladipoe (Nigeria)
Nasty C (South Africa)
Xamā (Brazil)
Laylow (France)
Gazo (France)
WINNER: Little Simz (United Kingdom)
I Am Hip-Hop Award
Nelly
Cultural Influence Award
Tyler, the Creator