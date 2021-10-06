BET Hip Hop Awards 2021: The Full Winners List

Tonight at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards, some of the biggest stars in hip hop were honored. Among the big winners were Tyler, the Creator, who was honored with the inaugural Cultural Influence Award, also won Hip Hop Album of the Year. Lil Baby won multiple awards, including Artist of the Year. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion took home three awards for “WAP.” Yung Bleu was named Best New Hip Hop Artist, and J. Cole was named Lyricist of the Year. Find the full list of winners below (via Billboard).

The show featured performances from Baby Keem, Isaiah Rashad, Young Thug, and more.

Hip Hop Artist of the Year

Cardi B

Drake

J. Cole

WINNER: Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Tyler, the Creator

Hip Hop Album of the Year

Moneybagg Yo: A Gangsta’s Pain

WINNER: Tyler, the Creator: Call Me If You Get Lost

Migos: Culture III

Megan Thee Stallion: Good News

DJ Khaled: Khaled Khaled

21 Savage & Metro Boomin: Savage Mode II

J. Cole: The Off-Season

Best Hip Hop Video

Cardi B: Up

WINNER: Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion: WAP

Chris Brown & Young Thug: Go Crazy

Drake featuring Lil Durk: Laugh Now Cry Later

Lil Nas X: Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

Saweetie featuring Doja Cat: Best Friend

Best Collaboration

21 Savage & Metro Boomin featuring Drake: Mr. Right Now

Bia featuring Nicki Minaj: Whole Lotta Money (Remix)

WINNER: Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion: WAP

DJ Khaled featuring Lil Baby & Lil Durk: Every Chance I Get

Drake featuring Lil Durk: Laugh Now Cry Later

Pooh Shiesty featuring Lil Durk: Back in Blood

Best Duo/Group

21 Savage & Metro Boomin

Chris Brown & Young Thug

City Girls

Nasty C & Blxckie

WINNER: Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Migos

Best Live Performer

Busta Rhymes

Cardi B

DaBaby

Doja Cat

Megan Thee Stallion

WINNER: Tyler, the Creator

Lyricist of the Year

Benny the Butcher

Drake

WINNER: J. Cole

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Nas

Video Director of the Year

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Director X

Hype Williams

WINNER: Missy Elliott

Producer of the Year

DJ Khaled

WINNER: Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Mustard

The Alchemist

Tyler, the Creator

Song of the Year

Pooh Shiesty featuring Lil Durk: Back in Blood

Roddy Ricch: Late at Night

Drake featuring Lil Durk: Laugh Now Cry Later

Cardi B: Up

WINNER: Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion: WAP

Best New Hip Hop Artist

BLXST

Coi Leray

Don Toliver

Morray

Pooh Shiesty

WINNER: Yung Bleu

Hustler of the Year

Cardi B

Drake

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

WINNER: Saweetie

Yung Bleu

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

Cardi B: Type Shit (Migos)

Drake: Having Our Way (Migos)

WINNER: JAY-Z: What It Feels Like (Nipsey Hussle & JAY-Z)

Lil Durk: Back in Blood (Pooh Shiesty)

Megan Thee Stallion: On Me (Remix) (Lil Baby)

Roddy Ricch: Lemonade (Remix) (Internet Money)

Impact Track

Black Thought: Thought Vs. Everybody

Lil Nas X: Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin: We Win

Meek Mill featuring Lil Durk: Pain Away

WINNER: Nipsey Hussle & JAY-Z: What It Feels Like

Rapsody: 12 Problems

Best International Flow

Ladipoe (Nigeria)

Nasty C (South Africa)

Xamā (Brazil)

Laylow (France)

Gazo (France)

WINNER: Little Simz (United Kingdom)

I Am Hip-Hop Award

Nelly

Cultural Influence Award

Tyler, the Creator