Beverly Glenn-Copeland Documentary Keyboard Fantasies Gets New Trailer: Watch

A new film about Beverly Glenn-Copeland is coming next month. Keyboard Fantasies, directed by Posy Dixon, was previously screened at film festivals. It’s getting an official theatrical and on-demand release on October 29. Watch the film’s new trailer below.

Glenn-Copeland’s 1986 album Keyboard Fantasies was reissued last year. A remix version of the album is due in December; it features Bon Iver, Julia Holter, Arca, Kelsey Lu, Blood Orange, Flock of Dimes, and more.

