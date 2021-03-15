Beyoncé Breaks Record With Win for Best R&B Performance at 2021 Grammys

Beyoncé has won the award for Best R&B Performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards tonight (March 14). Her single “BLACK PARADE” won over Brittany Howard’s “Goat Head,” Emily King’s “See Me,” Jacob Collier’s “All I Need,” and Jhené Aiko’s “Lightning & Thunder.” With the win, Beyoncé set the record for Grammys won by a female artist: Her 28 victories now top the 27 Grammys that Alison Kraus has won.

JAY-Z is also awarded for Best R&B Performance for his role as a co-writer on “BLACK PARADE.” Earlier in the night, Beyoncé won Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for “Savage,” along with Best Music Video for “BROWN SKIN GIRL.”

