Beyoncé Covers “Moon River” for New Tiffany & Co. Video With Jay-Z: Watch

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are the stars of an ongoing Tiffany & Company ad campaign. In a new video for Tiffany, Beyoncé covers “Moon River,” the song that Audrey Hepburn famously sang in 1961’s Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Watch the ad below (via Essence).

Tiffany & Company began its “About Love” campaign with Beyoncé in Jay-Z in late August. In one ad, the musicians pose in front of a long-unseen Jean-Michel Baquiat painting titled Equals Pi. Friends of Basquiat have criticized the painting’s usage, but representatives for Tiffany have defended the campaign, stating: “The beauty of art is that it can be interpreted in a number of ways. All important works provoke thought and create a dialogue. Jean-Michel Basquiat’s Equals Pi is no different, and we are pleased to be able to share this work with the world.”