Big Daddy Kane and KRS-One’s VERZUZ Battle: Here’s What Happened

Big Daddy Kane and KRS-One took the stage in Brooklyn for the latest live-audience installation of VERZUZ. The event featured several special guests, including Roxanne Shanté, Eric B, Mad Lion, Das EFX, and more. Find a playlist featuring songs from tonight’s event below.

KRS-One’s most recent record was 2020’s Between Da Protests, while Big Daddy Kane has yet to release an album-length follow-up to 1998’s Veteranz Day. He shared the new song “Enough!” with Chuck D and Loren Oden last year. In September, Fat Joe faced off against Ja Rule for another VERZUZ at the Barclays Center.

