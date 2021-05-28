Big Freedia Covers Lady Gaga’s “Judas” for Born This Way Reissue: Listen

Big Freedia has covered Lady Gaga’s “Judas,” the first track shared from a forthcoming 10th anniversary reissue of Gaga’s Born This Way. Check it out below.

The reissue of Born This Way, which is out on June 18, will include six covers in addition to the record’s 14 original tracks. Big Freedia’s “Judas” is among them, with as yet unannounced artists taking on “The Edge of Glory,” “You and I,” and a “country road” version of “Born This Way.”

On May 23, the city of West Hollywood declared “Born This Way Day” as another commemoration of the record’s anniversary. Last year’s Chromatica will also get a re-release on yellow vinyl for Record Store Day this summer. Big Freedia’s next EP, Big Diva Energy, arrives in July.