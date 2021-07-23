Big Red Machine, Fleet Foxes, and Anaïs Mitchell Share New Song “Phoenix”: Listen

Big Red Machine, the duo of Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon, have shared another new song from their forthcoming album How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? “Phoenix” is a collaboration with Fleet Foxes and Anaïs Mitchell. Give it a listen below.
“It was a high, high honor to work on this song, and beyond that it was a really interesting creative challenge,” Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold said in a statement. “Justin’s vocals and the beautiful chorus were already in place before I got my hands on it, so I felt my job melodically and lyrically was to set his entrance up in the best possible way. I felt like a pilgrim putting questions to an elusive sage, not needing clear answers, but happy for the chance to ask.”
Aaron Dessner added:
Big Red Machine previously shared one of Taylor Swift’s two features on the album, “Renegade.” Anaïs Mitchell also previously appeared on the single “Latter Days,” and the band subsequently shared “The Ghost of Cincinnati.”
Big Red Machine’s self-titled debut album came out in 2018. Fleet Foxes released their new album Shore last year.