Big Sean and Hit-Boy have joined forces on a new EP titled What You Expect, which features their recent single “What a Life.” The six-song set features guest appearances from Bryson Tiller and Lil Durk on “Loyal to a Fault,” plus Babyface Ray and 42 Dugg on “Offense”. Listen to it in full below.

Big Sean revealed “What a Life” last week with a video that featured him covered with hundreds of of bees. Over the summer, Babyface Ray joined Sean and Hit-Boy on the single “It Ain’t My Fault.”