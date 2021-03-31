Big Thief Cover the Breeders’ “Off You”: Listen

Big Thief have shared a cover of the Breeders’ 2002 song “Off You.” The new rendition is taken from 4AD’s Bills & Aches & Blues. Listen below.

Bills & Aches & Blues is out this Friday, April 2. The collection finds 4AD bands playing music by other 4AD acts. Two other acts—Bradford Cox and Tune-Yards—have also covered Breeders songs, taking on “Mountain Battles” and “Cannonball,” respectively. Plus, the Breeders themselves covered His Name Is Alive’s “Dirt Eaters.”

