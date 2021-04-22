Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker Announces Fall 2021 Tour

Adrianne Lenker of Big Thief is going on a solo tour this fall. The short trek is scheduled to begin in Vermont on November 5 and wrap up on November 21 with two shows at Minneapolis’ Cedar Cultural Center. Find Lenker’s tour schedule below.
Lenker released the albums songs and instrumentals in 2020. The previous year, she and Big Thief released another pair of records, U.F.O.F. and Two Hands. Two months ago, Lenker previewed a song “Simulation Swarm,” which she indicated will be on the next Big Thief album.
Adrianne Lenker:
11-05 Burlington, VT – First Unitarian Church
11-06 Woodstock, NY – Colony
11-10 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair
11-12 Arden, DE – Gild Hall
11-13 Washington, D.C. – Lincoln Theatre
11-14 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre
11-15 Columbus, OH – Athenaeum
11-17 Bloomington, IN – Buskirk-Chumley Theater
11-18 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
11-19 Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon
11-21 Minneapolis, MN – The Cedar Cultural Center
