Bikini Kill Reschedule Tour for 2022

Bikini Kill have announced new tour dates. The feminist punk group was originally supposed to tour in 2020, rescheduled to 2021, and is now set to hit the road in 2022. The newly rescheduled dates begin next April with a performance at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on April 29, 2022.

The new run of shows includes cities in the United States, Germany, Italy, Scotland, and more. It also features a headlining stop at Mosswood Meltdown, the Oakland-area festival formerly known as Burger Boogaloo. (Organizers cut ties with Burger Records in the wake of sexual misconduction allegations against that also led to the label’s closure last July.)

The tour is currently scheduled to end with several performances in the band’s native state of Washington in September 2022. Check out the full itinerary at Bikini Kill’s website.

