Bill Callahan Shares New “Cowboy” Video: Watch

Bill Callahan has shared a new video for “Cowboy,” from his 2020 album Gold Record. The surreal video was directed by Anthony Gasparro and Mikey Kampmann and features Callahan singing and playing guitar in a pulsating bed interspersed with footage of a mariachi band, a kid skateboarding, an animal swimming, and more. Read an interview between Callahan and the directors at Aquarium Drunkard, and check out the video below.

