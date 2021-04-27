Billie Eilish Announces New Album Happier Than Ever

It’s official: Billie Eilish has revealed that her second album is called Happier Than Ever and that it’s coming out on July 30. In addition, Eilish said she’ll release a new song this Thursday, April 29. Earlier this week, Eilish teased the album’s title track. Check out her announcement below.

Since releasing her studio debut WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? in March 2019, Billie Eilish has released the singles “everything I wanted,” “No Time to Die,” “my future,” “Therefore I Am,” and “Lo Vas a Olvidar.”

Back in February, Billie Eilish told Stephen Colbert, “I don’t think I would’ve made the same album, or even the album at all, if it weren’t for COVID.” She continued, “That doesn’t mean it’s about COVID at all, it’s just that, when things are different in your life, you’re different. That’s just how it is. So, I have to thank COVID for that, and that’s about it.”