Billie Eilish Doc, Dave Chappelle’s 8:46, and More Nominated for 2021 Emmys

The 2021 Emmy nominations have arrived. In addition to the big televised categories for actors, writers, and directors, several music-related works have been nominated for mixing, editing, and music direction awards. Various nominations were also issued for Outstanding Music Composition for a Series, Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics, Outstanding Music Supervision, and more.

Apple TV’s Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry documentary is up for Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program, Outstanding Sound Editing, Outstanding Picture Editing, and Outstanding Music Direction. Elsewhere, David Byrne’s HBO special David Byrne: American Utopia has also been nominated for Outstanding Music Direction, as well as Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special (for director Spike Lee), Outstanding Lighting Design, Outstanding Variety Special, Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Special, and Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Special.

Also nominated for Outstanding Music Direction this year are Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (including a nod for Harvey Mason Jr.), the Biden inauguration event special Celebrating America, and Bo Burnham’s recent quarantine special Bo Burnham: Inside. Burnham has also been nominated for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for Inside.

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series nominees this year include Raphael Saadiq (Lovecraft Country) and Ludwig Göransson (The Mandolarian). Previous Emmy winner Nicholas Britell has been nominated once more, this time for Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Or Anthology Series for Underground Railroad. In the category of Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music, Marcus Mumford is nominated for his Ted Lasso theme.

For his Netflix special 8:46, Dave Chappelle has been nominated for three Emmys in total: Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special (for Chappelle, who directed alongside Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert), Outstanding Variety Special, and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special (for Chappelle). The New York Times’ Framing Britney Spears is up for Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program and Outstanding Documentary/Nonfiction Special.

Elsewhere in the nominations, Cynthia Erivo picked up a nod for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, for her role portraying the late Aretha Franklin in the National Geographic miniseries Genius: Aretha. Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You was nominated in multiple categories, including Outstanding Music Supervision.

Check out the full list of 2021 Emmy award nominees here.