Billie Eilish Previews New Song “Happier Than Ever”: Watch

Billie Eilish has shared a 15-second clip of what appears to be a new song called “Happier Than Ever.” The track was previously teased in the documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry. And, recently, Eilish wrote on Instagram, “things are comingggg.” Check out “Happier Than Ever” and Eilish’s post below.

Since releasing her studio debut WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? in March 2019, Billie Eilish has released the singles “everything I wanted,” “No Time to Die,” “my future,” “Therefore I Am,” and “Lo Vas a Olvidar.”

Read about Billie Eilish’s “bad guy” in the feature “20 Pitchfork Staffers on Their Favorite Music Videos of the 2010s.”