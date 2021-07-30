Billie Eilish Releases New Album Happier Than Ever: Listen

At long last, Billie Eilish has released her sophomore album Happier Than Ever (via Darkroom/Interscope). Eilish wrote the album with her brother and primary collaborator Finneas, who produced the record in Los Angeles. Ahead of the new album’s release, Eilish shared the songs “My Future,” “Therefore I Am,” “Your Power,” “Lost Cause,” and “NDA.” Listen to Billie Eilish’s new album Happier Than Ever below. (Pitchfork earns a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

In an interview with Laura Snapes for British Vogue, Billie Eilish discussed her single “Your Power,” saying, “It’s an open letter to people who take advantage—mostly men.” She continued, “I would like people to listen to me. And not just try to figure out who I’m talking about, because it’s not about that. It’s really not at all about one person. You might think, ‘It’s because she’s in the music industry’—no, dude. It’s everywhere.”

Speaking with Brittany Spanos for Rolling Stone, Eilish remarked, “Almost none of the songs on this album are joyful.” And, regarding “Your Power,” she said, “I was scared for it to come out because it’s my favorite song I’ve ever written. I felt the world didn’t deserve it.”

Eilish also discussed Happier Than Ever with Amy Kaufman in an interview for the Los Angeles Times. “I thought: ‘This is what I think I want my album to feel like: Julie London,’” Eilish said, referring to the American singer known for the song “Cry Me a River.” “Not the songs, but the feeling—longing, kind of dreamy and curious.”

Further, Eilish told Vevo, “I wanted to make a very timeless record that wasn’t just timeless in terms of what other people thought, but really just timeless for myself,” citing London, Frank Sinatra, and Peggy Lee as Happier Than Ever inspirations. “The main thing that I would hope is for people to hear what I say and then go, ‘Oh, God, I feel like that. I didn’t know I felt like that, but this is how I feel.’ And maybe, you know, make a change in their life that makes them happier,” she also said.

Billie Eilish released her debut full-length When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? in March 2019. The album and its single “Bad Guy” earned Eilish four Grammy Awards in 2020: Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Album of the Year. In addition, she took home the 2020 Grammy Award for Best New Artist.

