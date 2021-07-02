Billie Eilish Releasing New Song and Video “NDA” Next Week

Next week will bring a new Billie Eilish song. The musician announced that “NDA” and its music video will drop on Friday, July 9. It’ll be the fifth offering from Eilish’s sophomore album Happier Than Ever. So far, she’s shared “My Future,” “Therefore I Am,” “Your Power,” and “Lost Cause.” Find Billie Eilish’s “NDA” announcement below.

Happier Than Ever is out July 30 (via Darkroom/Interscope). Billie Eilish won the 2020 Grammy Award for Album of the Year for her debut When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Revisit “How Billie Eilish Became an ASMR Icon” on the Pitch.