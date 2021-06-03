Billie Eilish Shares New Song “Lost Cause”: Watch the Video

Billie Eilish has released a new song, “Lost Cause.” Eilish directed the Happier Than Ever track’s accompanying music video, too. It finds her and a group of women having a party, complete with dancing, snacks, silly string, and Twister. Watch below.

Following the announcement of Happier Than Ever—out July 30 via Darkroom/Interscope—Eilish shared the music video for another new single, “Your Power.” The 16-track album will also feature the singles “my future” and “Therefore I Am.”

Earlier this year, Eilish’s song “everything i wanted” won the Grammy Award for Record of the Year, with her James Bond theme “No Time to Die” winning for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

