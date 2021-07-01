Black Dice Announce First Album in 9 Years, Share New Song: Listen

Black Dice have announced their first studio album in nine years, as Stereogum points out. Mod Prog Sic arrives October 1 via Four Four (former DFA label head Jonathan Galkin’s new label). Today (June 30), the band have shared lead single “White Sugar” along with a music video. Check it out below, and scroll down for Mod Prog Sic’s tracklist.

Mod Prog Sic follows Black Dice’s 2012 LP Mr. Impossible. In 2019, the band issued a compilation of older work titled Natty Light.

Mod Prog Sic:

01 Bad Bet

02 Tuned Out

03 Swinging

04 Scramblehead

05 White Sugar

06 Plasma

07 Big Chip

08 All the Way

09 Scramblehead II

10 Jocko

11 Downward Arrow

12 Scramblehead III