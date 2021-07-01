Black Dice Announce First Album in 9 Years, Share New Song: Listen

Black Dice have announced their first studio album in nine years, as Stereogum points out. Mod Prog Sic arrives October 1 via Four Four (former DFA label head Jonathan Galkin’s new label). Today (June 30), the band have shared lead single “White Sugar” along with a music video. Check it out below, and scroll down for Mod Prog Sic’s tracklist.
Mod Prog Sic follows Black Dice’s 2012 LP Mr. Impossible. In 2019, the band issued a compilation of older work titled Natty Light.
Mod Prog Sic:
01 Bad Bet
02 Tuned Out
03 Swinging
04 Scramblehead
05 White Sugar
06 Plasma
07 Big Chip
08 All the Way
09 Scramblehead II
10 Jocko
11 Downward Arrow
12 Scramblehead III